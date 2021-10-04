Wayfair falls after Gordon Haskett heads to the sidelines due to worrying sales, margins signals

Oct. 04, 2021 9:02 AM ETWayfair Inc. (W)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor1 Comment

Wayfair.ca delivery and warehouse facility in Mississauga, On, Canada.

JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Wayfair (NYSE:W) breaks lower after Gordon Haskett drops its rating on the online retailer to Hold from Buy following a review of Q3 data sets, a read-through from the firm's new macro survey and worrying signals in the home furnishings sector in general on demand and supply chain constraints.
  • Analyst Chuck Grom: "Our proprietary secure.wayfair.com checkout data in the third quarter indicates a deceleration in top-line momentum from 2Q21 to 3Q21. Using a geometric stack, we estimate July up 119.6%, August up 94.8%, and September up 94.8%. Importantly, with bounce rates normalizing in recent months, we think our data more accurately captures the directional trend in Wayfair's business after a period of unusually high cancellation rates."
  • Grom notes the slowdown for Wayfair (W) relative to Q2 isn't extreme, but says it is concerning based on Wayfair management's prior outlook and a potential bifurcation between high-end home furnishing chains and mid-tier chains. He also raises the potential for an uptick in promotional activity by Wayfair during the holiday season.
  • Gordon Haskett lowers its price target on Wayfair (W) to $230.
  • Shares of Wayfair (W) are down 2.87% premarket to $245.80.
  • Last week, Wayfair (W) was included on a list of the most crowded short stocks.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.