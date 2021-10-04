Wayfair falls after Gordon Haskett heads to the sidelines due to worrying sales, margins signals
Oct. 04, 2021 9:02 AM ETWayfair Inc. (W)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Wayfair (NYSE:W) breaks lower after Gordon Haskett drops its rating on the online retailer to Hold from Buy following a review of Q3 data sets, a read-through from the firm's new macro survey and worrying signals in the home furnishings sector in general on demand and supply chain constraints.
- Analyst Chuck Grom: "Our proprietary secure.wayfair.com checkout data in the third quarter indicates a deceleration in top-line momentum from 2Q21 to 3Q21. Using a geometric stack, we estimate July up 119.6%, August up 94.8%, and September up 94.8%. Importantly, with bounce rates normalizing in recent months, we think our data more accurately captures the directional trend in Wayfair's business after a period of unusually high cancellation rates."
- Grom notes the slowdown for Wayfair (W) relative to Q2 isn't extreme, but says it is concerning based on Wayfair management's prior outlook and a potential bifurcation between high-end home furnishing chains and mid-tier chains. He also raises the potential for an uptick in promotional activity by Wayfair during the holiday season.
- Gordon Haskett lowers its price target on Wayfair (W) to $230.
- Shares of Wayfair (W) are down 2.87% premarket to $245.80.
- Last week, Wayfair (W) was included on a list of the most crowded short stocks.