AMC posts highest single-day revenue since pandemic on 'Carnage', Bond films
Oct. 04, 2021 9:06 AM ETAMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- AMC Entertainment's (NYSE:AMC) theaters in the U.S. and Odeon Cinemas internationally posted their highest single-day revenue levels since February 2020, bolstered by the releases of "Venom: Let There Be Carnage" and the 25th James Bond film, "No Time to Die."
- AMC shares gain 1.0% in premarket trading.
- More than 2.4M moviegoers went to AMC Theatres in the U.S. this weekend — Thursday, Sept 30-Sunday, Oct. 3. More than 1.4M people watched a movie at Odeon Cinemas overseas.
- The company recorded new post-reopening record for weekend attendance as well as records for ticket admission revenue and food & beverage sales.
- "Venom: Let There Be Carnage" opened to a reported $90M for its domestic opening weekend, the second-largest October opening in domestic box office history.
- "No Time to Die" opened to an overseas industry-wide $119M. In the U.K., the newest James Bond film brought in the highest one-day ticket admission revenue on Saturday for any film in the franchise.
- "No Time to Die" will open in the U.S. on Oct. 8; "Venom: Let There Be Carnage" will open in Europe on Oct. 15.
