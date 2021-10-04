AMC posts highest single-day revenue since pandemic on 'Carnage', Bond films

Fan Screening Of "Venom: Let There Be Carnage" at the Cineworld Leicester Square

Tristan Fewings/Getty Images Entertainment

  • AMC Entertainment's (NYSE:AMC) theaters in the U.S. and Odeon Cinemas internationally posted their highest single-day revenue levels since February 2020, bolstered by the releases of "Venom: Let There Be Carnage" and the 25th James Bond film, "No Time to Die."
  • AMC shares gain 1.0% in premarket trading.
  • More than 2.4M moviegoers went to AMC Theatres in the U.S. this weekend — Thursday, Sept 30-Sunday, Oct. 3. More than 1.4M people watched a movie at Odeon Cinemas overseas.
  • The company recorded new post-reopening record for weekend attendance as well as records for ticket admission revenue and food & beverage sales.
  • "Venom: Let There Be Carnage" opened to a reported $90M for its domestic opening weekend, the second-largest October opening in domestic box office history.
  • "No Time to Die" opened to an overseas industry-wide $119M. In the U.K., the newest James Bond film brought in the highest one-day ticket admission revenue on Saturday for any film in the franchise.
  • "No Time to Die" will open in the U.S. on Oct. 8; "Venom: Let There Be Carnage" will open in Europe on Oct. 15.
  • Previously (Oct. 1), Sony looks to make box-office 'Carnage' with Marvel vs. Marvel square-off
