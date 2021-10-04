Norfolk Southern moves higher after Deutsche Bank points to near-term upside
Oct. 04, 2021 9:10 AM ETNorfolk Southern Corporation (NSC)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Deutsche Bank fire off a catalyst call buy signal on Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC).
- The German firm says Norfolk Southern is a good short-term buy idea for investors as it turns incrementally more positive on the railroad company.
- "We are optimistic that NSC will achieve a bigger inflection in yield on the back of accelerated pricing opportunity, and we forecast that NSC will report the best yoy (year over year) incremental ebit margins of all the Rails."
- Shares of Norfolk Southern are up 1.05% in premarket action.
- Wall Street leans bullish on Norfolk Southern with 15 Buy-equivalent ratings or better on NSC stacking up against 9 Neutral-equivalent ratings and 3 Sell-equivalent ratings.