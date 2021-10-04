Norfolk Southern moves higher after Deutsche Bank points to near-term upside

Oct. 04, 2021 9:10 AM ETNorfolk Southern Corporation (NSC)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor1 Comment

Raleigh North Carolina USA July 19 2014 Norfolk Southern Train Yard

Joseph Fuller/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Deutsche Bank fire off a catalyst call buy signal on Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC).
  • The German firm says Norfolk Southern is a good short-term buy idea for investors as it turns incrementally more positive on the railroad company.
  • "We are optimistic that NSC will achieve a bigger inflection in yield on the back of accelerated pricing opportunity, and we forecast that NSC will report the best yoy (year over year) incremental ebit margins of all the Rails."
  • Shares of Norfolk Southern are up 1.05% in premarket action.
  • Wall Street leans bullish on Norfolk Southern with 15 Buy-equivalent ratings or better on NSC stacking up against 9 Neutral-equivalent ratings and 3 Sell-equivalent ratings.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.