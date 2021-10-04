Alternet Systems reveals electric production initiative for EV growth

Oct. 04, 2021 9:12 AM ETALYIBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA

Electric cars are charging in station

baona/iStock via Getty Images

  • Alternet Systems (OTCPK:ALYI) anticipates a business agreement by year end resulting in the development of a sustainable electricity production facility in Africa.
  • The sustainable electricity production facility is one component of company’s overall, comprehensive electric vehicle ecosystem strategy.
  • Company intends to generate $2M by year end from the sale of electric motorcycles.
  • Company has also partnered with Revolt Token to finance growth by offering democratized participation in the electric vehicle ecosystem through the sale of Revolt Tokens.
  • The company has a market cap of ~$32M.
  • Previously (Sept. 7): Alternet Systems targets revenue by 2021-end from first EV Ecosystem sales
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.