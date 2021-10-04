Alternet Systems reveals electric production initiative for EV growth
Oct. 04, 2021 9:12 AM ETALYIBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Alternet Systems (OTCPK:ALYI) anticipates a business agreement by year end resulting in the development of a sustainable electricity production facility in Africa.
- The sustainable electricity production facility is one component of company’s overall, comprehensive electric vehicle ecosystem strategy.
- Company intends to generate $2M by year end from the sale of electric motorcycles.
- Company has also partnered with Revolt Token to finance growth by offering democratized participation in the electric vehicle ecosystem through the sale of Revolt Tokens.
- The company has a market cap of ~$32M.
