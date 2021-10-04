Taro Pharmaceutical to pay $213M over price fixing allegtions
Oct. 04, 2021 9:19 AM ETTaro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (TARO)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Taro Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TARO) has agreed to pay $213.2M to resolve allegations from the Department of Justice that it conspired to fix the price of generic drugs.
- The Taro drugs allegedly involved are the NSAID drug todolac, and nystatin-triamcinolone cream and ointment, a combination of an antifungal medicine and steroid used for skin infections.
- As part of the settlement, Taro signed a five-year corporate integrity agreement.
- DoJ said that the price fixing led to higher drug prices for Medicaid and Medicare.
- Apotex and Novartis also made similar agreements with DoJ. Novartis agreed to pay $185M.