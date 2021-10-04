William Shatner is catching a ride to space with Blue Origin

Oct. 04, 2021

Star Trek"s 40th Anniversary On TV Land

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment

  • Blue Origin (BORGN) announces that actor William Shatner and company VP of mission operations Audrey Powers will fly on board New Shepard NS-18 with crewmates Chris Boshuizen and Glen de Vries.
  • Blue Origin has the flight scheduled to lift off from Launch Site One on October 12.
  • Blue Origin’s first human flight on July 20 included Jeff Bezos, Mark Bezos, aviation pioneer Wally Funk and Blue Origin’s first customer, Oliver Daemen.
  • CNBC reported on Friday that Blue Origin has seen a high percentage of employee turnover this year.
  • Last week, the space sector saw some share price gains with Virgin Galactic and RocketLab leading the way.
