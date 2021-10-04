Todos Medical re-evaluates Tollovir COVID-19 trial designs

  • Todos Medical (OTCQB:TOMDF) has begun a thorough re-evaluation of outpatient trial designs for the company's Tollovir, being developed as a treatment for COVID-19.
  • The update comes after the DSMB overseeing Merck’s (NYSE:MRK) late-stage COVID-19 Molnupiravir trial recommended stopping enrollment after an interim analysis revealed a 50% reduction in the risk of hospitalization and death in unvaccinated patients recruited within 5 days of symptom onset.
  • Upon enrollment completion, the Tollovir DSMB will convene to review the data and decide whether continued enrollment in the clinical study is warranted.
  • Additional clinical trial sites that currently have higher volumes of COVID patients in Israel are expected to be added to the study in order to accelerate enrollment.
  • Todos CEO Gerald Commissiong said that he was "pleasantly surprised" by Merck DSMB's decision to halt enrollment in the trial, and said that "it is a tremendous outcome for patients with COVID-19...".
