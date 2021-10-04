Stonepeak to buy Teekay LNG Partners in $6.2B deal
- Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) +7.2% pre-market after infrastructure investment firm Stonepeak agrees to acquire the partnership in a deal representing a $6.2B enterprise value including debt and $1.5B in common unit equity value.
- The $17/unit deal price represents a premium of 8.3% to the closing price of Teekay LNG's common units on October 1.
- The deal includes all issued and outstanding common units representing limited partner units in Teekay LNG, including ~36M common units owned by Teekay Corp. (NYSE:TK) and 100% of Teekay's ownership in Teekay LNG's general partner, Teekay GP LLC.
- "This is a transformative transaction for Teekay LNG that will enable existing unitholders to realize an attractive valuation and immediate liquidity on closing," says Mark Kremin, President and CEO of Teekay Gas Group Ltd.
- Teekay LNG Partners reported roughly in-line Q2 adjusted earnings and revenues.