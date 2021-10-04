Comtech Telecommunications nabs $125M contract for cyber training
Oct. 04, 2021 9:22 AM ETComtech Telecommunications Corp. (CMTL)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) has been awarded a five-year single award Indefinite Delivery Indefinite Quantity contract renewal with Firm Fixed Price and Time and Materials delivery orders valued at ~$125M from the Federal Government for the Joint Cyber Analysis Course Training solutions.
- The first delivery order on the IDIQ contract has been received and funded $1.4M to date.
- "This contract renewal acknowledges our proven track record of excellence in developing and delivering complex cybersecurity operations training at the scale and demanding operational tempo required by our Federal Government customers,” says Fred Kornberg, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer.
- Shares are up 2.15% PM.