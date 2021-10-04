Enlivex announces publication of early-stage data for cell therapy in sepsis
Oct. 04, 2021 9:23 AM ETEnlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (ENLV)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- The shares of Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) are trading ~4.7% higher in the pre-market after the company announced that Frontiers in Immunology have published data from its Phase Ib sepsis trial for off-the-shelf cell therapy Allocetra.
- Peer-reviewed data is included in a paper titled “Apoptotic Cells for Therapeutic Use in Cytokine Storm Associated With Sepsis – A Phase Ib Clinical Trial.”
- Important findings include a 0% mortality rate seen in Allocetra-treated patients (N=10) at the end of the 28-day follow-up period of the study compared to a 27% of mortality rate among 37 matched controls who received only standard-of-care.
- “We believe that this peer-reviewed publication provides important external validation for Allocetra and its broadly applicable mechanism of action (MOA) in bacterial systemic infections,” remarked Dror Mevorach, chief scientific officer of Enlivex and lead author of the study.
- Allocetra is undergoing two mid-stage studies in patients with pneumonia-associated sepsis and in COVID-19 patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome. Topline data from both placebo-controlled trials are expected in Q2 2022.
In June, Enlivex (ENLV) has already received patent rights for the product candidate from the European Patent Office.