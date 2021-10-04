Earth Life Sciences acquires the VIVA Health Service Platform

Oct. 04, 2021 9:27 AM ETEarth Life Sciences Inc. (CLTS)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Earth Life Sciences (OTCPK:CLTS) has signed an acquisition agreement with VIVA Health HK, a one-stop smart branded healthcare service, to be implemented in the U.S.
  • The agreement allows the Co. to enter a rapidly growing healthcare segment of the market and to capitalize on the experience of VIVA Health HK.
  • The VIVA service platform effectively improves the efficiency of supply and co-ordinating demand and the Co. aims to make VIVA USA into a leading one-stop smart life service platform in the U.S.
  • According to PolicyAdvice.net, the global healthcare sector will reach $10.059T by 2022.
  • VIVA intends to raise $1.1M initially and to further expand its business in the U.S.
