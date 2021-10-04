Converge Technology acquires data analytics firm LPA Software Solutions
Oct. 04, 2021 Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTSDF)
- Converge Technology Solutions acquired business data analytics firm LPA Software Solutions LLC.
- The purchase consisted of US$9M in cash paid at closing and earn-out payments of up to US$3M in payable over two years. Assuming LPA achieves the minimum level of EBITDA to earn the full earn out, the purchase multiple for the transaction would be ~4x EBITDA in the second year following closing.
- The cash portion was financed by Converge's bought deal financing announced in August.
- Headquartered in Rochester, N.Y. with personnel in Upstate New York, Dallas, Houston, Charlotte, Boston, Pittsburgh, and Columbus, LPA provides business analytics solutions and professional services in data science, artificial intelligence, financial performance management, data governance, data integration, location analytics, and data sets.
- The company is designated as one of the full-service IBM Platinum Partners that sells, understands, and implements IBM Business Analytics software.
- LPA generated revenue of ~C$17M with an adjusted EBITDA of C$2.1M for the 12-month ended August 31, 2021.
- LPA marks the 24th acquisition completed by Converge since October 2017.