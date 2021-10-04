MoonLake Immunotherapeutics and Helix Acquisition sign business combination agreement

Oct. 04, 2021 9:33 AM ETHelix Acquisition Corp. (HLXA)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on creating next-level therapies for inflammatory skin and joint diseases and Helix Acquisition (NASDAQ:HLXA) entered into a definitive business combination agreement.
  • On transaction closure, the company will be renamed MoonLake Immunotherapeutics and will be led by an international team of immunology experts; stock expected to be listed on Nasdaq under the symbol, "MLTX".
  • Besides the ~$115M in Helix's trust, the transaction also includes commitments for a $115M PIPE at $10/share from a group including premier institutional and strategic investors.
  • Proceeds from the transaction are expected to provide MoonLake with the capital needed to accelerate the development of the clinical stage, tri-specific Nanobody sonelokimab, in multiple inflammatory diseases in dermatology and rheumatology driven by IL-17A and IL-17F.
  • On business combination closure, MoonLake will have access to ~$230M in cash; assuming a share price of $10/share and no redemptions of Helix shares, MoonLake is expected to have an implied pro forma equity value of ~$620M on closure.
  • Transaction is expected to be completed late in Q4 or early in 1Q22.
