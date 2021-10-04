WidePoint acquires provider of IT services: IT Authorities
Oct. 04, 2021 9:34 AM ETWYYBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- WidePoint (WYY) has acquired IT Authorities, a globally ranked managed service provider, managed security services provider, and cloud services provider.
- IT Authorities is based in Tampa, Florida, and is a provider of comprehensive information technology as a service offerings, including cybersecurity, cloud, network operations, and professional services.
- ITA management expects to report annualized revenue of ~$10M and adjusted EBITDA of ~$1.5M.
- The acquisition is expected to provide incremental value by adding profitable revenue, increasing capabilities, broadening footprint in the commercial sector, and representing strategic upsell and cross-sell opportunities.
