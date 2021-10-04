Crawford & Company acquires Praxis Consulting
- Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.A) (NYSE:CRD.B) has acquired subrogation firm Praxis Consulting.
- Founded in 1997, Praxis is a provider of outsourced subrogation claims management and recovery services in the United States.
- Praxis will strengthen Crawford’s platform capabilities. Crawford, which provides claims management and outsourcing solutions, is focused on organic growth as well as strategic investments to add capabilities in specialist areas.
- Crawford Chief Executive Officer Rohit Verma said, "The acquisition of Praxis is an exciting next step towards our commitment to streamlining and reimagining the insurance ecosystem utilizing our unique combination of technology and people. We look forward to working with our new colleagues at Praxis Consulting."