AmpliTech to launch MMIC semiconductor chip design center in Texas
Oct. 04, 2021 AmpliTech Group, Inc. (AMPG)
- AmpliTech (AMPG +12.8%) intends to open a MMIC chip design center in Texas and has highly experienced MMIC design professionals on its team; company expects the facility to be fully operational by year-end 2021.
- MMICs, or monolithic microwave integrated circuits, are semiconductor chips used in high-frequency communications applications such as signal amplifiers and filters for mobile phones or satellites.
- "The global telecom, satcom, and broader technology industry are planning huge investments to build out 5G connectivity that meets the true goal of 1 gigabit per second data transfer and for the launch of tens of thousands of additional Low Earth Orbit or other satellites to support global data growth in the sky," CEO Fawad Maqbool commented.