IMAC acquires Louisiana Orthopaedic & Sports Rehab Institute in cash/stock deal

Oct. 04, 2021 9:57 AM ETIMAC Holdings, Inc. (IMAC)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
  • IMAC Holdings (IMAC +2.1%) expanded into Louisiana with the acquisition of Louisiana Orthopaedic & Sports Rehab Institute (LOSI) for an undisclosed combination of cash and stock.
  • LOSI is a practice management company serving the Baton Rouge community since 1988.
  • LOSI’s founder, Allen Johnston will continue to see patients at 1940 O’Neal Lane and join IMAC as a medical director, expanding the company’s in-house expertise in orthopedic and sports medicine.
  • “This partnership and Dr. Johnston’s new role as Medical Director are a testament to the continued execution on our model to grow IMAC with outpatient clinics that have compelling fundamentals and growth opportunities," said IMAC’s CEO Jeff Ervin.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.