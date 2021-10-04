IMAC acquires Louisiana Orthopaedic & Sports Rehab Institute in cash/stock deal
Oct. 04, 2021 9:57 AM ETIMAC Holdings, Inc. (IMAC)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- IMAC Holdings (IMAC +2.1%) expanded into Louisiana with the acquisition of Louisiana Orthopaedic & Sports Rehab Institute (LOSI) for an undisclosed combination of cash and stock.
- LOSI is a practice management company serving the Baton Rouge community since 1988.
- LOSI’s founder, Allen Johnston will continue to see patients at 1940 O’Neal Lane and join IMAC as a medical director, expanding the company’s in-house expertise in orthopedic and sports medicine.
- “This partnership and Dr. Johnston’s new role as Medical Director are a testament to the continued execution on our model to grow IMAC with outpatient clinics that have compelling fundamentals and growth opportunities," said IMAC’s CEO Jeff Ervin.