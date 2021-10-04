BAE Systems wins $68.5M IDIQ contract from U.S. Navy

Oct. 04, 2021 10:15 AM ETBAE Systems plc (BAESY)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • BAE Systems (OTCPK:BAESY +1.0%) has won a five-year, $68.5M indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity contract (IDIQ) contract from the U.S. Navy.
  • The aerospace company will provide lifecycle sustainment, integration, and engineering services to support U.S. aircraft carriers.
  • Under the Air Traffic Control and Landing Systems (ATC&LS) Engineering Products & Technical Services (EPTS) contract awarded earlier this year, BAE Systems will leverage decades of program history to develop, produce, equip, test, evaluate, sustain, and update the AN/SPN-46(NYSE:V) Automatic Carrier Landing System.
  • Last week, BAE Systems won $872M IDIQ contract from U.S. Army
