Roth's QualTek provides Q3 preliminary estimate
Oct. 04, 2021 10:29 AM ETRoth CH Acquisition III Co. (ROCR)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- QualTek that is to go public in a SPAC merger deal with Roth CH Acquisition III (ROCR -0.1%) provides preliminary estimate for its third quarter.
- Utilities infrastructure-services provider says it expects its Q3 2021 Adjusted EBITDA to range between $40-$42M.
- "Our third quarter EBITDA was aided by our recovery logistics business which was deployed in September to help in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida. In addition, during the quarter we received significant contract wins from leading telecom customers and announced two acquisitions," says QualTek CEO Scott Hisey.
- QualTek's SPAC merger deal is valued at $829M.
- Roth and QualTek said in a statement that the deal will provide some $225M in cash, including proceeds from a $66M purchase of stock via a private investment in public equity (or “PIPE”) and a private placement of $44M in convertible notes.
- The business combination is scheduled to be completed in Q4 2021, which was earlier expected in Q3.