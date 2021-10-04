TPCO to acquire Coastal, expanding retail network
Oct. 04, 2021 10:32 AM ETGRAMFBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA4 Comments
- TPCO (OTCQX:GRAMF +0.9%) to acquire 100% of the equity of Coastal Holding Company, a California retail dispensary and delivery operator.
- Consideration of $16.2M in cash with contingent consideration of up to $40M in equity of the Parent Company upon completion of milestone events and a $9M option to acquire the remaining equity of a southern California dispensary that Coastal currently holds a minority interest in.
- Transaction expected to close in 2022.
- The acquisition will reach over 80% of California's population with the second largest retail dispensary and delivery hub network in the state.
- Troy Datcher CEO of The Parent Company commented, "As we continue to extend our reach in California, our focus remains on providing our customers with the exceptional product selection and retail experiences they have come to expect from us. I look forward to welcoming and working with the Coastal team and introducing their customers to our convenient in-store, delivery, and mobile app shopping options and full suite of high-quality brands."