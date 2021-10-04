Nutriband shares drop 30% despite USPTO notice of allowance

Oct. 04, 2021 10:43 AM ETNutriband Inc. (NTRB)By: SA News Team

Business woman signs a patent. Intellectual property protection concept. Patent attorney.

Irina Vodneva/iStock via Getty Images

  • Nutriband shares slide (OTCQB:NTRB -29.9%) despite being granted a notice of allowance from United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) related to the company's Aversa technology.
  • The Aversa technology is focused on deterring the abuse and misuse of opioid based transdermal pain patches, specifically Fentanyl.
  • The news follows the company's initial listing on the NASDAQ Capital Market and pricing of a $6.6M underwritten offering.
  • The net proceeds from the underwritten offering shall be used primarily for the clinical development of Aversa, the company said.
