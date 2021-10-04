Lockheed Martin opens advanced production facility in Courtland, Alabama
Oct. 04, 2021
- Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) has opened an advanced production facility in Courtland, Alabama.
- Spanning over 65,000 sq ft, the new Hypersonic Missile Assembly Building 4 (MAB 4) represents Lockheed Martin's commitment to establishing northern Alabama as the base of its hypersonic strike programs. The aerospace firm has been working closely with the U.S. Department of Defense to deliver new 21st-century warfare capabilities.
- This new location - the second Conventional Prompt Strike (NYSE:CPS) production facility onsite - integrates critical digital transformation advancements such as robotic thermal protection application capabilities, smart torque tools and mixed-reality capabilities for training and virtual inspections. The machines in this facility also will connect to the company's Intelligent Factory Framework in early 2022.
- The Courtland site houses one of four transformational manufacturing facilities Lockheed Martin is opening in the U.S. within one year.
- Last week, Lockheed Martin secured a $445.45M US Navy modification contract