BMW reports 8.7% increase in Q3 sales volume
Oct. 04, 2021
- BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY -0.9%) brand unit sales increased 8.7% Y/Y to 75,619 vehicles during the third quarter.
- Q3 total BMW of North America sales surged 4.4% Y/Y to 82,064 units.
- BMW light trucks sales up 6.3% to 40,031 vehicles
- BMW passenger cars volume rose 11.5% to 35,588.
- MINI U.S. quarterly sales declined 28.9% to 6,445 vehicles.
- "We anticipate strong consumer demand through the remainder of the year and are managing inventory levels closely to continue our positive sales momentum," says Sebastian Mackensen, president and CEO, BMW of North America.
