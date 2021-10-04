EMA advisors says Pfizer/BioNTech COVID boosters 'may be considered' for adults
Oct. 04, 2021 10:56 AM ETModerna, Inc. (MRNA), BNTX, PFEBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor10 Comments
- The European Medicine Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use ("CHMP") says that COVID-19 booster shots from Pfizer (PFE -0.8%)/BioNTech (BNTX -5.6%) "may be considered" for adults 18 years and older.
- The CHMP said its determination was based on studies showing that a third dose increased antibody levels.
- The advisory group is still reviewing data on booster doses of Moderna's (MRNA -6.3%) vaccine.
- The CHMP also recommended booster shots for both the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine and the Moderna vaccine for those who are immunocompromised.
- The FDA will hold an advisory committee to discuss Moderna boosters on Oct. 14.