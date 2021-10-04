Chipotle attracts higher price target from UBS with brisket a factor
Oct. 04, 2021 10:56 AM ETChipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- UBS ratchets its price target on Buy-rated Chipotle (CMG -1.7%) even higher on its view that further upside exists with multiple catalysts set to support continued comparable sales growth momentum both near and longer-term. The case is also made that accelerating unit growth and margin expansion are in play.
- Analyst Dennis Geiger: "CMG appears positioned for elevated sales growth over the balance of '21 and LT given continued digital gains, loyalty expansion, new menu items, and a further recovery in dine-in traffic & throughput opportunities."
- On the menu front, Geiger anticipate solid consumer demand for the chain's recently launched smoked brisket item that should support momentum into Q4. Pricing in general is expected to help offset some of the margin pressures from labor and commodity inflation.
- UBS assigns a new price target on Chipotle (NYSE:CMG) of $2,100. Sell-side price targets on CMG have been moving higher at a faster clip than many peers.