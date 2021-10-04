DarkPulse acquires drone-based company, TerraData Unmanned

Oct. 04, 2021 11:36 AM ETDarkPulse, Inc. (DPLS)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor5 Comments
  • Dark Pulse (OTCPK:DPLS -2.1%) closed the acquisition of TerraData Unmanned, drone based company offering multiple platform capabilities, including underwater inspection services, thereby making the latter a subsidiary of the former.
  • Under agreement terms, DarkPulse has acquired 60% of the issued and outstanding equity interests of TerraData in exchange for 3.73M shares of DPLS common stock and $400K subject to adjustments, to be paid within 12 weeks of closing.
  • Additional cash will be invested in TerraData’s ongoing operations, to be applied towards working capital and expansion of the business.
  • TerraData joins DarkPulse’s growing list of world-class capabilities and the company’s positioning as the leader in infrastructure sensing and monitoring in all domains, air, land, and sea.
  • "We plan to design/build best in class drone technologies for sale to both commercial and government critical infrastructure/key resources markets with production to take place at our Tempe electronics manufacturing space," CEO Dennis O'Leary commented.
