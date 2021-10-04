Fed Vice Chair Richard Clarida's trades in 2020 come under scrutiny - Bloomberg
Oct. 04, 2021 11:37 AM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor7 Comments
- Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Richard Clarida took between $1M and $5M out of a bond fund and then put similar amounts into stock funds a day before Fed Chair Jerome Powell announced that the central bank may take policy action as the pandemic worsened, Bloomberg reported on Friday, citing Clarida's 2020 financial disclosures.
- A Fed spokesman speaking on Clarida's behalf said the transactions represented pre-planned rebalancing to his accounts and were executed before his involvement in deliberations on Fed actions to respond to the COVID-19 emergency, Bloomberg reported.
- The trades took place on Feb. 27, a day before Powell's statement on the potential for central bank actions. On March 3, the Fed cut its interest rate by half a percentage point.
- The news comes after two Federal Reserve regional presidents — Boston's Eric Rosengren and Dallas's Rob Kaplan — already decided to step down after they came under pressure for trades they made last year. If a third steps down that could shift the hawk/dove composition of the central bank's policymakers.
- According the the Financial Times, Kaplan and Rosengren are considered hawks, or policymakers pushing to remove monetary stimulus sooner rather than later, as of July 25, 2021. The list puts Clarida in the centrist camp, with a tilt to the hawkish side.
- The increased scrutiny could also put Powell's renomination as Fed chair at risk. Last week, Senator Elizabeth Warren called Powell a "dangerous man," saying the Fed chair has been too lenient on big banks.
- Powell has opened a review of ethics rules regarding Fed officials' investments. After the Fed's monetary policy meeting on Sept. 22, Powell said it's reasonable to prohibit Fed officials from owning securities that the Fed is acquiring through its asset purchases.