Milestone Scientific to become vendor to Florida’s Memorial Heathcare System

  • Milestone Scientific (MLSS +15.0%) has added more than a tenth after the company announced that Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood, Fla — one of the largest hospitals in the state — has started using its CompuFlo Epidural Instrument.
  • The company has also won the approval to eventually supply CompuFlo Epidural and CathCheck Verification System disposables across the network of Memorial Healthcare System hospitals.
  • “This latest approval is a direct result of our new sales force expansion initiatives, and I’m encouraged by the growth of our sales pipeline and potential near-term opportunities,” noted CEO Arjan Haverhals.
  • In Q2 2021, Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS) saw a fourteen-fold rise in revenue to $2.4M. As of August, the company had added nine new sales executives to increase the size of its direct sales force.
