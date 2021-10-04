Nerdy started at Buy as Canaccord Genuity praises strong foundation
Oct. 04, 2021 11:56 AM ETNerdy, Inc. (NRDY), NRDY.WSBy: SA News Team
- Canaccord Genuity initiates coverage of Nerdy, Inc. (NRDY -0.1%) with a Buy rating, praising its foundation and two-sided marketplace.
- Canaccord's Maria Ripps praised Varsity Tutors, Nerdy's flagship learning platform, calling it "a personalized, high-quality, affordable, and convenient online learning experience" with strong matching algorithms to improve learning outcomes. "As the company expands its menu of subjects and learning formats and augments this with increased marketing investment, we see competitive moats getting deeper and a strong outlook for growth and expanding margins over time," she wrote in an analyst note.
- Nerdy's stock is down 11.5% after its merger with SPAC TPG Pace Tech Opportunities went into effect last month.