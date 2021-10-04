Ontex receives R$500M in arbitration settlement from Hypera

Oct. 04, 2021 12:07 PM ETHypera S.A. (HYPMY), ONXYY, ONXXFBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor
  • Ontex Group (OTC:ONXXF) received R$500M (€81M) from Hypera S.A. (OTCPK:HYPMY -4.5%) on Oct.1 to settle certain claims in an arbitration related to the acquisition of the Brazilian personal hygiene business of Hypera.
  • The company had signed a settlement agreement with Hypera, announced on Sept. 15.
  • After deduction of c.€7M arbitration-related costs, the balance amount will be used to pay down debt, consistent with the Group’s aim to reduce leverage.
  • Ontex acquired the Brazilian personal hygiene business from Hypera in March 2017 for an enterprise value of R$1B.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.