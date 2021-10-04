Ontex receives R$500M in arbitration settlement from Hypera
Oct. 04, 2021 12:07 PM ETHypera S.A. (HYPMY), ONXYY, ONXXFBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Ontex Group (OTC:ONXXF) received R$500M (€81M) from Hypera S.A. (OTCPK:HYPMY -4.5%) on Oct.1 to settle certain claims in an arbitration related to the acquisition of the Brazilian personal hygiene business of Hypera.
- The company had signed a settlement agreement with Hypera, announced on Sept. 15.
- After deduction of c.€7M arbitration-related costs, the balance amount will be used to pay down debt, consistent with the Group’s aim to reduce leverage.
- Ontex acquired the Brazilian personal hygiene business from Hypera in March 2017 for an enterprise value of R$1B.