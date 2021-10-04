Gap acquires AI-startup, Context-Based 4 Casting
Oct. 04, 2021 12:11 PM ETThe Gap, Inc. (GPS)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Gap (GPS +1.1%) acquired the New York and Tel Aviv based start-up Context-Based 4 Casting that uses cutting-edge AI and machine learning tools to transform retail operations, increase sales and improve the customer experience through predictive analytics and demand sensing.
- Since moving to the cloud in October 2020, Gap has increased investments in technology to enable growth and innovation that can impact its entire portfolio of brands.
- "We believe artificial intelligence and machine learning will shape the future of our industry. Gap Inc. has experience working with CB4's world-class data scientists, so we understand the impact and the wide applications their science can have across sales, inventory and consumer insights, as well as its potential to unlock value and enhance the customer experience," Chief Growth Transformation Officer, and head of the Strategic Growth Office at Gap commented.
- SA Contributor Patrick Doyle with a Hold rating said that, "At current prices, I’m not too excited about The Gap, but I’m not willing to sell because shares are trading near average value. I’ll revisit the name if the shares spike or fall from current prices."