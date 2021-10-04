U.S. regulator may protect flower near planned Nevada lithium project
Oct. 04, 2021
- In a blow to plans to build a lithium mine in Nevada that would supply the electric vehicle industry, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service released a proposed rule on Friday to list the Tiehm's buckwheat flower as an endangered species.
- Sibanye Stillwater (SBSW +0.9%) last month bought half of the lithium project from Ioneeer Ltd. for $490M.
- The endangered species designation would not necessarily block the project, but could impede permitting.
- Construction had been planned to start this year, with the mine opening by 2023.
- The move will launch a 60-day public comment period upon publication of the proposed rule in the Federal Register later this month.
