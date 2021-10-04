HIVE Blockchain achieves record net income, gross mining margin in fiscal Q1
Oct. 04, 2021 4:58 PM ETHIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor9 Comments
- While cryptocurrency miner HIVE Blockchain (NASDAQ:HIVE) jumped as much as 10% in premarket trading on Monday, the company's stock ended the day up 1.8% after posting net income of $18.6M in fiscal Q1 2022.
- This compares with just $4.3M in the prior quarter and $1.8M in Q1 a year ago.
- "We're lowering costs and maximizing our existing electrical and infrastructure capacity by installing new mining equipment as the orders roll in," Interim Executive Chairman Frank Holmes said in the conference call.
- Gross mining margin expanded to $31M vs. $27.7M in Q4 and just $2.6M in Q1 of last year.
- Q1 hosting revenue also jumped to $1.7M, compared with $410K in Q4.
- For September, HIVE mined approximately 221 bitcoin (BTC-USD), which is equivalent to $10.2M of revenue and 2,572 etherum (ETH-USD), or $8.6M in revenue, Aydin Kilic president and chief operating officer said.
- The total equivalent of BTC mined on a daily revenue basis for last month's production is about 407 bitcoin, or an average of 13.6 BTC mined per day.
- Earlier, HIVE Blockchain reports Q1 GAAP EPS of $0.05, revenue of $37.2M.