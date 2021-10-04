Canada to procure 10,000 doses of GlaxoSmithKline/Vir COVID-19 antibody therapy

Darryl Fonseka/iStock via Getty Images

  • The Canadian government has inked a deal with British drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) to buy 10,000 doses of its COVID-19 monoclonal antibody therapy Sotrovimab co-developed by the company with Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR).
  • The deal also includes an option for Canada to purchase additional doses next year based on the demand, GSK (GSK) said.
  • The agreement — a result of negotiations between the company and Public Services and Procurement Canada, and the Public Health Agency of Canada — allows the country’s provincial and territorial healthcare systems to gain access to the treatment from this month.
  • In July, Health Canada authorized Sotrovimab in adults and adolescents with mild to moderate COVID-19 who are at a high risk of hospitalization and/or death. Several weeks earlier, the FDA granted the emergency use authorization for the intravenously administered therapy.

  • Last month, the U.S. army also announced a ~$280 million contract with GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) for Sotrovimab.

