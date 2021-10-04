Domino's Pizza is gaining market share in Q3 - Wells Fargo
Oct. 04, 2021 1:49 PM ETDomino's Pizza, Inc. (DPZ)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Wells Fargo thinks Domino's Pizza (DPZ -0.8%) could surprise to the upside with its Q3 report on more signs that suggest DPZ's same-store sales are outpacing the competition.
- The firm relies on web and app data to support the idea that DPZ gained market share in the pizza category even as costs crept higher due to food, diesel and labor pricing pressures.
- "The delta variant remains a wild card for a handful of key international markets, but investors are likely to look past this headwind in the event that US sales come in ahead of expectations, the company speaks to share gains vs. pizza rivals, and management opens the door wider to potential price hikes in the US."
- Wells Fargo notes that DPZ shares are cheap on a relative basis vs. the S&P 500 Index, so a beat could halt the recent share weakness.
- Domino's has missed revenue expectations in two of the last three quarters.