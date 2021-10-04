Off-screen Hollywood workers authorize strike amid stalled talks
- Off-screen Hollywood workers have voted overwhelmingly to approve a strike against film and television production in the event they can't come to a last-minute deal in stalled talks with studios.
- Members of the International Association of Theatrical Stage Employees voted with a 98% margin (and 90% turnout) to approve the strike, should discussions with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers fail to produce a new contract.
- All 36 locals voted in favor of the authorization, with the lowest margin of support being 96% for.
- Negotiations over such issues as long on-set hours, wage scales and residuals for streaming, and pension/health fund stability have been ongoing since May, Variety notes.
- “I hope that the studios will see and understand the resolve of our members,” says IATSE President Matthew Loeb. “The ball is in their court. If they want to avoid a strike, they will return to the bargaining table and make us a reasonable offer.“
- But otherwise, Loeb now has the power to pull 60,000 workers off sets, which would shut down production across the United States.
- For their part, producer representatives say “The AMPTP remains committed to reaching an agreement that will keep the industry working. We deeply value our IATSE crew members and are committed to working with them to avoid shutting down the industry at such a pivotal time, particularly since the industry is still recovering from the economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic."
- Major and "mini-major" film studio stocks: Disney (DIS -1.4%), Universal (CMCSA -0.9%), Warner Bros. (T +0.0%), Sony (SONY -2.5%), Paramount (VIAC -1.7%)(VIACA -0.9%), Lions Gate (LGF.A -1.5%)(LGF.B -1.6%), Eros STX Global (ESGC -6.3%), MGM Holdings (OTC:MGMB).