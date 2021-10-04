CGI acquires government agency-focused digital services provider Array Holding
- CGI (GIB -1.1%) said CGI Federal Inc. acquired Array Holding Company, a digital services provider that optimizes mission performance for the U.S. Department of Defense and other government organizations.
- The merger will expand CGI Federal's footprint into strategic markets, such as the U.S. Air Force and Space Command and add to its digital modernization and DevOps capabilities.
- The two companies signed a definitive agreement on July 16, and the transaction closed on Oct. 1.
- Array brings ~275 professionals to CGI.
- The combined portfolio of enterprise application expertise in modernization, DevSecOps, cloud, data analytics and cybersecurity would bolster CGI's position as an end-to-end solutions provider to governments.
- "ARRAY has made significant contributions to the missions of U.S. government organizations," said CGI Federal President Stephanie Mango. "This transaction is consistent with CGI's 'Build and Buy' strategy and will expand CGI's reach into strategic public sector markets."