Macau traffic reported to be dismal for the first part of Golden Week
- The Macau casino sector continues to slump as COVID restrictions hold back traffic.
- The first two days of the Golden Week holiday saw just 3,122 visitors, which is significantly lower than the 22,116 who arrived for the same period last year and is less than 1% of the 2019 traffic level, according to Inside Asian Gaming.
- Bank of America says some hotels are reducing rates given heavy room inventory.
- In slight sign of progress, the border between Macau and Zhuhai effectively reopened today, however visitors to Zhuhai will have to be vaccinated and show a negative COVID-19 virus test to travel.
- It was just a few months ago that the Golden Week period was being highlighted as a potential turning point in seeing Macau revenue ramp higher.
- Macau casino stocks: Wynn Macau (OTCPK:WYNMF, OTCPK:WYNMY), Wynn Resorts (WYNN -3.6%), Sands China (OTCPK:SCHYY, OTCPK:SCHYF), Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS), MGM China (OTCPK:MCHVF, OTCPK:MCHVY). MGM Resorts (MGM -1.0%), Galaxy Entertainment (OTCPK:GXYEF), SJM Holdings (OTCPK:SJMHF, OTCPK:SJMHY), Melco Resorts & Entertainment (MLCO -6.0%), Studio City International (MSC +6.3%).
- Las Vegas Sands and Wynn Resorts were two of the biggest losers in the S&P 500 Index during September.