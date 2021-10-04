New cryptocurrency coverage at BofA includes JPMorgan, PayPal, and DraftKings
Oct. 04, 2021 3:15 PM ET
- Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) analyst Alkesh Shah launches digital asset coverage, which includes a wide range of industries from payment providers and utilities to media giants.
- Specifically, cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain (ARBK -1.8%) is highlighted in the note as the company's focus on energy efficiency is a potential competitive advantage, supporting lower cost mining operations.
- Argo (NASDAQ:ARBK) said it has the highest petahash to megawatt ratio of publicly traded crypto companies.
- BofA lists the buy and neutral-rated names in its existing global coverage with exposure to digital assets including payment provider PayPal (PYPL -3.8%) at the top of the list, followed by Signature Bank (SBNY +2.1%), JPMorgan Chase (JPM -0.3%) and Morgan Stanley (MS -1.9%).
- In August, commercial bank JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) disclosed plans to offer an in-house bitcoin fund to a subset of its client base.
- PayPal most recently introduced its first version of a new app for integrated digital payments, which includes cryptocurrency trading among new features rolling out in the coming quarters.
- DraftKings (DKNG -3.6%) is listed as the only gaming stock, given its NFT marketplace in partnership with Tom Brady's Autograph, CoinDesk reports.
- Some other so-called "too big to ignore" crypto-related stocks within the energy sector mentioned in the note include: Dominion Energy (D +1.3%), Exelon (EXC +0.8%), Idacorp (IDA +0.4%), Vistra Energy (VST +1.0%) and Public Service (PEG +0.9%).
