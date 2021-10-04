New cryptocurrency coverage at BofA includes JPMorgan, PayPal, and DraftKings

Oct. 04, 2021 3:15 PM ETArgo Blockchain plc (ARBK), PYPL, JPMBAC, SBNY, MS, DKNG, D, EXC, IDA, VST, PEGBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor10 Comments

A gold Bitcoin floating above a white background

petesphotography/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

  • Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) analyst Alkesh Shah launches digital asset coverage, which includes a wide range of industries from payment providers and utilities to media giants.
  • Specifically, cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain (ARBK -1.8%) is highlighted in the note as the company's focus on energy efficiency is a potential competitive advantage, supporting lower cost mining operations.
  • Argo (NASDAQ:ARBK) said it has the highest petahash to megawatt ratio of publicly traded crypto companies.
  • BofA lists the buy and neutral-rated names in its existing global coverage with exposure to digital assets including payment provider PayPal (PYPL -3.8%) at the top of the list, followed by Signature Bank (SBNY +2.1%), JPMorgan Chase (JPM -0.3%) and Morgan Stanley (MS -1.9%).
  • In August, commercial bank JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) disclosed plans to offer an in-house bitcoin fund to a subset of its client base.
  • PayPal most recently introduced its first version of a new app for integrated digital payments, which includes cryptocurrency trading among new features rolling out in the coming quarters.
  • DraftKings (DKNG -3.6%) is listed as the only gaming stock, given its NFT marketplace in partnership with Tom Brady's Autograph, CoinDesk reports.
  • Some other so-called "too big to ignore" crypto-related stocks within the energy sector mentioned in the note include: Dominion Energy (D +1.3%), Exelon (EXC +0.8%), Idacorp (IDA +0.4%), Vistra Energy (VST +1.0%) and Public Service (PEG +0.9%).
  • Previously, (Oct. 3) bitcoin wrapped up Q3 on a strong note with investor sentiment backing the move.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.