Vale halts Onça Puma mine after regulator suspends operating license
Oct. 04, 2021
- Vale (VALE -2.1%) says it is halting operations at its Onça Puma mine after an environmental regulator in Brazil's Para state suspended the operating license due to alleged non-compliance with local regulations.
- Vale said the suspension of the license likely will affect suppliers, contractors and customers, although the impact on production is still under evaluation.
- The company does not specify the reason for the regulator's decision to suspend Onça Puma's permission to operate, but says it sees no grounds for it.
- UBS analysts recently double-downgraded their rating on Vale ADRs to Sell from Buy while cutting their forecast for the 2022 average iron ore price by 12% to $89/ton.