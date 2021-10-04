Galapagos posts results from post-hoc analyses of filgotinib in ulcerative colitis
Oct. 04, 2021
- Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) posts results from two post-hoc analyses on studies of the company's filgotinib for the treatment of patients with moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis (UC).
- Analyses showed clinical benefits of continued dosing with filgotinib 200mg in patients who did not respond at week 10.
- Continuing filgotinib 200mg among induction non-responders at week 10 resulted in clinical benefits for UC patients in the long-term extension study (LTE).
- Treatment with filgotinib 200mg resulted in clinically meaningful improvements in health-related quality of life ((HRQoL)) measures by week 58 among patients with UC, the company said.
- UC is a debilitating inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) that occurs as a result of an abnormal immune system response.