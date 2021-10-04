Scientific Games hits the jackpot again with Pennsylvania lottery contract win
Oct. 04, 2021 4:12 PM ETScientific Games Corporation (SGMS)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) says it landed major contracts from the Pennsylvania Lottery.
- The company says a ten-year base contract from the PA lottery will cover instant games and Scientific Games Enhanced Partnership for lottery instant game services. Another ten-year base contract will provide lottery gaming systems services across the network of nearly 10K Pennsylvania Lottery retailers in the Commonwealth.
- Scientific Games beat out several other proposals in the bidding for the PA lottery contract. The win is said to be based on SGMS' proposed Pennsylvania Lottery Scratch-Off games, advanced supply chain logistics, retailer equipment solutions, enterprise applications, analytics services and sales performance tools for the Lottery and its retailers.
- With total retail sales of more than $4.9B in fiscal year 2020, the Pennsylvania Lottery ranks among the top-performing lotteries globally.
- Scientific Games is on Seeking Alpha's Catalyst Watch with the company showcasing its products at a key industry convention.