Augmedix to raise $40M in stock offering, provides Q3 prelim guidance
Oct. 04, 2021 4:15 PM ETAugmedix, Inc. (AUGX)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Augmedix (OTCQX:AUGX) launched its underwritten offering of $40M shares; underwriters granted 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 15% of shares.
- Augmedix has applied to list its common stock on the Nasdaq under the same symbol.
- Separately, the company sees Y/Y growth of 51% in clinicians in Service as of Sep.30 to 834; growth in Clinicians in Service to accelerate into Q4.
- Prelim Q3 gross margin is expected to decrease by ~20 basis points from the non-GAAP 45% reported in Q2; prelim net loss is expected to be in the range of -$2.8 to -$3.2M, including other income of $2.19M related to the forgiveness of PPP loan.
- "This quarter was marked by meaningful customer and operational achievements, and was highlighted by the execution of our strategic partnership with Medical Advantage and our recently announced partnership with Google to integrate Google Cloud's medical automatic speech recognition technology into our natural language processing models to accelerate our ability to scale efficiently," CEO Manny Krakaris commented.