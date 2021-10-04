AMERCO to raise $600M in senior notes offering

Oct. 04, 2021 4:21 PM ETAMERCO (UHAL)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) entered into a note purchase agreement to issue $600M of fixed rate senior unsecured notes in a private placement offering with a weighted average interest rate of 2.59% as of the issuance date.
  • The senior notes consist of four tranches each totaling $150M; Series A, Series B, Series C, Series D are due Sep.30, 2029, Sep.30, 2030, Sep.30, 2031, Sep.30, 2033.
  • "Our long-term plan has been to expand our presence with additional retail locations and these notes secure the availability of capital at a reasonable fixed cost," chairman Joe Shoen commented.
