Alpine Income Property executes $80M term loan
Oct. 04, 2021 4:21 PM ETAlpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (PINE)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) executed a new $80M unsecured term loan.
- The term Loan will mature in January 2027 and is subject to a pricing grid over LIBOR, determined by the company’s leverage ratio.
- The loan also includes an accordion option that allows the company to request additional lender commitments up to a total of $200M.
- “This additional capital allows us to pay down our unsecured revolving credit facility, further ladders our future debt maturities, and when combined with the proceeds from our anticipated office property sales, addresses our capital needs for the foreseeable future,” said Matthew Partridge, senior vice president, CFO and treasurer, Alpine Income Property Trust.