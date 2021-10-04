Gladstone Commercial's portfolio occupancy exceeds 97% in September
- Gladstone Commerical (NASDAQ:GOOD), an industrial and office real estate investment trust, says 99% of September cash base rents have been paid and collected, while portfolio occupancy is in excess of 97%.
- As of Sept. 30, the company's current available liquidity is ~$33.6M via its revolving credit facility and cash on hand.
- The company has generated "successful" rent collection during the Covid-19 pandemic; however, it may receive additional rent relief requests as the variants continue to impact business operations, the company said.
- On a year-to-date basis, the REIT has acquired $45.9M of industrial properties, totaling 367.7K square feet, across eight properties, at an average capitalization rate of 7.7%, with a weighted average lease term of 15.5 years.
