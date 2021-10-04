Innocan Pharma files patent application for its CBD delivery system technology

Patent pending files folder

oonal/iStock via Getty Images

  • Innocan Pharma (OTCQB:INNPF) announces that a new patent application has been filed for the company's CBD delivery system technology, alongside the existing LTP (CBD Loaded Liposomes) and CLX (CBD Loaded Exosomes).
  • The new patent application discloses a unique and novel delivery system allowing the controlled release of CBD into the blood stream with improved pharmacokinetic (PK) performance.
  • The company highlighted that prolonged and controlled release of Cannabidiol (CBD) from Innocan's novel delivery system injected subcutaneously, showed continuous clinically relevant concentrations of CBD in the blood for a long time.
