Intevac gains on announcing $16.3M contract win from U.S. Army
Oct. 04, 2021 4:26 PM ETIntevac, Inc. (IVAC)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) has received a five-year, firm-fixed-price, Indefinite-Delivery/Indefinite-Quantity (IDIQ) contract from the U.S. Army's PM Apache Office in Huntsville, Alabama for the continued production of night vision cameras for Apache Helicopter's Modernized Pilot Night Vision Sensor (M-PNVS) program.
- The contract, with a maximum value of $16.3M, will provide cameras for new Apache Airframe builds, Foreign Military Sales (FMS) orders, and spares. The Electronic Image Intensification camera is based on Intevac's patented EBAPS (Electron Bombarded Active Pixel Sensor) digital imaging sensor for extreme low-light level detection.
- This contract vehicle also enables the U.S. Army to procure additional units through August 2026 at pre-negotiated pricing.
