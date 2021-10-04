Cousins Properties acquires Tampa-based office property Heights Union for $144.8M
Oct. 04, 2021
- Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) acquired Heights Union, a 294K square foot office property in the Heights neighborhood of Downtown Tampa for $144.8M.
- The company said Heights Union was competed in late 2020 and is currently 93.4% leased with life science customers representing 66% of the rent roll.
- Pfizer leases 106K square feet for a Global Capability Hub and Axogen leases 75K square feet for its second headquarters and lab space.
- "Heights Union represents a compelling opportunity to acquire a unique property in an emerging submarket with an outstanding rent roll," said Colin Connolly, President and CEO, Cousins. "We continue to respond to what our customers are telling us they want – authentic, efficient and interesting properties in highly-amenitized locations that appeal to their employees."