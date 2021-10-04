Biden to meet with progressive Democrats to talk about social-spending bill
Oct. 04, 2021 4:30 PM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor20 Comments
- President Biden will meet virtually with progressive House Democrats on Monday in hopes of pushing forward his economic agenda, including addressing the size of a social spending bill, his press secretary said.
- Part of the discussion will include "the recognition that this package is going to be smaller than originally proposed," White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said, as reported by Bloomberg News.
- The president also plans to meet with members who consider themselves more moderate later this week, she said.
- The original social-spending bill — which includes expanding Medicare, providing free pre-K, measures to combat climate change, and paid leave — was estimated to cost $3.5T over 10 years. Democrats Kyrsten Sinema and Joe Manchin have been urging a smaller package.
- House progressives, though, have blocked the $550B bipartisan infrastructure bill, which has already passed the Senate, until a deal can be reached on the larger social issues package.
- Earlier today, Biden gave a speech stressing the importance of raising or suspending the debt limit in order to avert the U.S. defaulting on its debt.
- At the end of last week, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was planning to hold a vote on bipartisan bill on Friday, but there wasn't enough support from progressives, CNBC reported.
